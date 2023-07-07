First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 304,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,132 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,612,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,171,000 after buying an additional 1,212,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after buying an additional 500,913 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,550,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 121,327.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 243,868 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

FTXN opened at $25.65 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4157 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.