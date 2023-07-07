FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $250.06 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $253.80. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

