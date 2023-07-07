Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.47

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $11.81. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.49 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.31%.
About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
