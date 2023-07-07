Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.47

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2023

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $11.81. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.49 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.31%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1324 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

