Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

