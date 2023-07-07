ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Sells $42,618.18 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Free Report) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $42,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,228.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

NYSE FORG opened at $19.86 on Friday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.55 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. Analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 600.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

