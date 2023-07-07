ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Sells $42,618.18 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Free Report) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $42,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,228.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ForgeRock Stock Performance
NYSE FORG opened at $19.86 on Friday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.55 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. Analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ForgeRock Company Profile
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
