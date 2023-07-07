Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Formula One Group stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

