ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Invests $486,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.36 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

