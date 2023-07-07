Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at $14,503,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

FCPT stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

