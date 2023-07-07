Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 2,201 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $319,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $322,116.35.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $290,532.00.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $143.17 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.24 and a 200-day moving average of $143.37.

Institutional Trading of F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in F5 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in F5 by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in F5 by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in F5 by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.13.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

