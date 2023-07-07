Frankly (CVE:TLK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.38. Frankly shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44.
Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.
