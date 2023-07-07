Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $67.23

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.23 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 62.95 ($0.80). Frenkel Topping Group shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.81), with a volume of 56,000 shares.

Frenkel Topping Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.56 million, a PE ratio of 6,400.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.08.

Frenkel Topping Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Frenkel Topping Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Richard Fraser sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £129,500 ($164,360.96). Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

