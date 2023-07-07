Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Major Shareholder Css Llc/Il Sells 140,000 Shares

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Free Report) major shareholder Css Llc/Il sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 878,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,007.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Css Llc/Il sold 2,000 shares of Fresh Vine Wine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $1,040.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Css Llc/Il sold 100 shares of Fresh Vine Wine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $53.00.

Fresh Vine Wine Price Performance

Shares of Fresh Vine Wine stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile

Fresh Vine Wine ( NYSEAMERICAN:VINE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative return on equity of 167.68% and a negative net margin of 552.44%.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

