FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 587.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,599 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 69,732 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 27.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 130.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $235.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.02.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.20. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. On average, analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $143,841.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FS Bancorp

(Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

