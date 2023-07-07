Gavin Argyle Sells 1,974,019 Shares of The Market Herald Limited (ASX:TMH) Stock

The Market Herald Limited (ASX:TMH – Free Report) insider Gavin Argyle sold 1,974,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.18), for a total transaction of A$542,855.23 ($361,903.48).

Market Herald Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.94.

Get Market Herald alerts:

About Market Herald

(Free Report)

See Also

The Market Herald Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital business news and investor relations platform in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: The Market Herald, Stockhouse, and Subscribacar. The company operates The Market Herald, an Australian business digital news masthead; HotCopper, a sub-forum to display company information, videos, and publication; and Stockhouse, an internet discussion forum, as well as offers digital investor relations and wealth brand consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Market Herald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Herald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.