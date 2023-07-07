Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Bank of America

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.73.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $133.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.07. Generac has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $282.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Generac’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $441,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

