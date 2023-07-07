General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Bank of America

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.69.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $110.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.