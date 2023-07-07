General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.13.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,200,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

