General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Bank of America

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GM. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.13.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GM opened at $39.46 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

