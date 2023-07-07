Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

