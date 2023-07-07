GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Down 19.3% in June

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 322,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
GeoPark Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $533.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $182.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 265.35%. On average, analysts predict that GeoPark will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,029,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,836,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 151,955 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 157,586 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 770,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 217,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
