Glencore (LON:GLEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 560 ($7.11) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.85) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.98) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.49) to GBX 560 ($7.11) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.87) to GBX 610 ($7.74) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Glencore to a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.11) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 586.82 ($7.45).

Glencore Stock Performance

GLEN stock opened at GBX 432.30 ($5.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.69, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 395.40 ($5.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 441.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 484.74.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

