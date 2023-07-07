Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.38.

Global-e Online Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

