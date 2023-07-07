Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.14

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.14 and last traded at $42.07, with a volume of 113069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.
GLBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,057,000. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,524,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
