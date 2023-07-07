Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 390.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 730.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of COPX opened at $36.47 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

