Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOL. HSBC cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 111,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 253.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 233,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of GOL opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.37. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

