Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.20

Shares of Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.20 and traded as low as C$12.11. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$12.26, with a volume of 1,900 shares changing hands.

Goodfellow Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of C$104.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.47.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Goodfellow had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of C$105.93 million for the quarter.

Goodfellow Company Profile

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and floor coverings in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products comprise engineered wood floors, hardwood floors, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

