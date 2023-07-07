Gradient Investments LLC Has $60.50 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apple Price Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
