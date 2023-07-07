Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Graham by 119.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Graham by 88.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $581.63 per share, with a total value of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,128. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graham Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $557.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.33. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 1.02. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $681.70.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.80%.

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.