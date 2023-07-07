Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at Bank of America

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GPI opened at $253.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.43. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $262.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at $633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

