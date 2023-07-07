Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 75.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after buying an additional 109,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,044,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,468,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,778,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 54,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 2.2 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

PAC stock opened at $181.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $200.85.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $2.1661 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

