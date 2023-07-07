Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.11

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and traded as low as $41.80. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 17,136 shares changing hands.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $2.0135 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.41%.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

