GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 75,282.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 429,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSI Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

