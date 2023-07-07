Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.05

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.05 and traded as high as C$52.61. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$51.01, with a volume of 27,360 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$29.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. The company has a market cap of C$465.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.