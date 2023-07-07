Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 90.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 991.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,911 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,884,000 after buying an additional 2,565,168 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $12,663,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

