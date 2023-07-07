Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.27

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and traded as low as $13.90. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 58,444 shares changing hands.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

