Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stock Position Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,719.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HE opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $928.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

