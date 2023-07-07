Head-To-Head Contrast: Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) & Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Free Report) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and Shoals Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Shoals Technologies Group 1 4 8 0 2.54

Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $31.63, indicating a potential upside of 38.99%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million 3.42 -$19.75 million ($0.64) -0.18 Shoals Technologies Group $326.94 million 11.82 $127.61 million $0.91 25.01

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Shoals Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -2,758.13% -2,235.12% -164.73% Shoals Technologies Group 38.26% 29.36% 10.13%

Risk & Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Free Report)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

