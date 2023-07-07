Head-To-Head Review: Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) versus Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) and Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bowlero and Li Ning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $1.09 billion 1.77 -$29.93 million ($0.42) -26.33 Li Ning N/A N/A N/A ($0.56) -9.47

Li Ning has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Li Ning, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 8 0 3.00 Li Ning 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bowlero and Li Ning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bowlero currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.35%. Given Bowlero’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Li Ning.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Li Ning shares are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and Li Ning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero -5.26% -1,325.87% 5.73% Li Ning N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bowlero beats Li Ning on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowlero

(Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

About Li Ning

(Free Report)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand. It also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and/or sells outdoor sports products under the AIGLE brand; table tennis products under the Double Happiness brand name; fashionable fitness products for dance and yoga under the Danskin brand; and badminton products under the Kason brand name. The company also provides administrative and property management services. It operates conventional stores, flagship stores, China LI-NING stores, factory outlets, and multi-brand stores under the LI-NING brand. Li Ning Company Limited was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.