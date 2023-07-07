Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.00

Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 85.65 ($1.09), with a volume of 99186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.45 ($1.10).
HTWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.90) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.55) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of £910.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -665.00 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,646.25.
Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.
