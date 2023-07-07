Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $995.56

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 995.56 ($12.64) and traded as low as GBX 913 ($11.59). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 913 ($11.59), with a volume of 13,401 shares changing hands.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 995.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,065.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of £72.13 million, a PE ratio of -214.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is currently -798.12%.

About Henderson Opportunities Trust

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

