Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target Lowered to $4.15 at Piper Sandler

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $4.25 to $4.15 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

NYSE HRTG opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $102.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.45. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $176.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.