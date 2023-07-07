HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33,403 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

