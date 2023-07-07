Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average is $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.52.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

