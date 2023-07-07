Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Nomura cut Honda Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.51.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,179,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 184,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the period. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

