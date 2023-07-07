Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HBNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 6.3 %

HBNC stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $436.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,805,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,150,000 after acquiring an additional 635,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 152,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

