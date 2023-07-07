Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

