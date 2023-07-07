Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $128.03

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.03 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.51). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.51), with a volume of 1,551 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.54) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60. The company has a market capitalization of £148.20 million, a PE ratio of -915.38 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.64.

In other Hostelworld Group news, insider Caroline Sherry sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £5,221.50 ($6,627.11). 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

