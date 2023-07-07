Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $128.03

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.03 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.51). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.51), with a volume of 1,551 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.54) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Hostelworld Group Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60. The company has a market capitalization of £148.20 million, a PE ratio of -915.38 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Hostelworld Group
Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.
