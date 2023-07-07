HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $520.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $482.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBS. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $425.68.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $521.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $535.90. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -177.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $493.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.14.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $1,629,528.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,888,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $1,629,528.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,888,022.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,923. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $6,505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

