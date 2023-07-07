Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.27

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.27 and traded as low as C$37.58. Hydro One shares last traded at C$37.76, with a volume of 973,713 shares changing hands.

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.57. The stock has a market cap of C$22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 1.7508259 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.59%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

