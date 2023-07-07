Ibstock (LON:IBST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $138.30

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138.30 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 138.65 ($1.76), with a volume of 104923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.79).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.28) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, May 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 163.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £532.89 million, a PE ratio of 617.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Nicola Bruce acquired 5,939 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £9,977.52 ($12,663.43). Also, insider Chris McLeish sold 2,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £5,074 ($6,439.90). 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

