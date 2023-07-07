Ibstock (LON:IBST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $138.30

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138.30 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 138.65 ($1.76), with a volume of 104923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.79).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.28) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Ibstock Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 163.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £532.89 million, a PE ratio of 617.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Ibstock Company Profile
Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ibstock
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.